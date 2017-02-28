Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 25 August 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 18:11, 25 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea
China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to return to North Korea next week for what he described as the next stage in ensuring the "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea".

World Bulletin / News Desk

China on Saturday called Donald Trump "irresponsible" after the US President cancelled his top diplomat's latest trip to North Korea and suggested Beijing was stalling efforts to disarm Pyongyang.

But Trump -- facing a slew of domestic problems and independent reports that North Korea has done little or nothing to roll back its nuclear program -- vetoed the plan on Friday.

"Because of our much tougher trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were," despite UN sanctions against the nuclear-armed regime, Trump said.

Beijing hit back at Trump's "capricious" accusations in a statement posted on the foreign ministry website.

"The US statement is contrary to basic facts and is irresponsible. We are seriously concerned about this," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in the statement.

"All parties concerned should... show more sincerity and flexibility, instead of being capricious and put the blame on others," he said.

The trip would have been Pompeo's fourth to North Korea, and the second since a historic summit on June 12 between Trump and Kim in Singapore.

Trump said on Friday that Pompeo would still head to North Korea "in the near future," saying this would likely occur when the US-China trading relationship is "resolved."

The world's two largest economies are engaged in an escalating trade war, exchanging tit-for-tat tariffs on $100 billion in goods, with the most recent levies imposed by both sides on Thursday.



Related US china Nkorea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
The Danger of President Pence
The Danger of President Pence

Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'
Putin says US sanctions 'counterproductive and senseless'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.

News

Hyundai chairwoman to visit N. Korea
Hyundai chairwoman to visit N Korea

North Korea welcomes UN aid official
North Korea welcomes UN aid official

N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
N Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons

Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US

N. Korea says peace talks not the result of US pressure
N Korea says peace talks not the result of US

Trump hints on Americans detained in N. Korea
Trump hints on Americans detained in N Korea

US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians

PLO slams US aid cuts to Palestine
PLO slams US aid cuts to Palestine

Tehran calls on Trump to ‘return’ to landmark nuke deal
Tehran calls on Trump to return to landmark nuke deal

Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea
Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy
Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy

At least 18 dead in China hotel fire
At least 18 dead in China hotel fire

Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China
Turkish Cargo flies 5 white rhinos to China

Taiwan marks 60 years since China attack as tensions rise
Taiwan marks 60 years since China attack as tensions rise

Muslim world must unite to help Uighurs in China
Muslim world must unite to help Uighurs in China

Malaysia PM calls for China's help with fiscal problems
Malaysia PM calls for China's help with fiscal problems

China expands internment camps targeting Uighurs
China expands internment camps targeting Uighurs






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 