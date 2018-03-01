Update: 18:22, 25 August 2018 Saturday

4 militants killed in Egypt’s Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four militants were reportedly killed in an attack in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, according to local media.

The four were shot dead by security forces as they attempted to attack a security checkpoint in the North Sinai city of Arish, the media said.

One of the militants reportedly wore an explosive belt.

There were no reports of casualties among Egyptian troops.

Egyptian authorities have yet to confirm the report.

Sinai has remained the epicenter of a deadly militant insurgency since mid-2013, when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely-elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- was ousted in a military coup.

Since then, hundreds of Egyptian security personnel have been killed in militant attacks across the volatile peninsula.