Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:10, 26 August 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 09:47, 26 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre
Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre

'We want these massacres to be accepted as genocide by the U.S. and international community,' said observer Hena Zuberi

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of Rohingya Muslims gathered in front of U.S. Capitol building Saturday to mark the first anniversary of violence against their community by the Myanmar army in Rakhine state and their exodus to Bangladesh.

The demonstration was coordinated by multiple Muslim and Rohingya organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center, the International Campaign for the Rohingya and the Burma Task Force.

"We want these massacres to be accepted as genocide by the U.S. and international community," Burmese Task Force Director Hena Zuberi told Anadolu Agency.

More than 750,000 Rohingyas fled Myanmar last August and crossed into Bangladesh, fleeing violence and massacres initiated by the Myanmar army.

Zuberi mentioned the Rohingya community thought that the exodus would be a temporary solution and soon the Rohingya would return to their homes, however, one year later, they remain in refugee camps.

"We thought it would be a temporary stay. But it has been a year, and nothing has changed. The needle is stuck, and we want this needle to move," Zuberi added.

"It is a call of the Rohingya people, they have called for this day to be marked all over the world. So we can support them, so we can stand in solidarity with them, so we can educate people about the genocide," Zuberi said, noting that the U.S. administration should take initiative.

 



Related Muslim Myanmar rohingya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump

News

Suu Kyi is most polished mouthpiece of Myanmar military
Suu Kyi is most polished mouthpiece of Myanmar military

UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine
UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine

Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha
Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha

Fears grow as flooding displaces 150,000 in Myanmar
Fears grow as flooding displaces 150 000 in Myanmar

Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead
Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead

Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military
Rohingya genocide planned by Myanmar military

Muslim Eid festival begins in Australia
Muslim Eid festival begins in Australia

Muslim world must unite to help Uighurs in China
Muslim world must unite to help Uighurs in China

More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage

Australia gets first Muslim female senator
Australia gets first Muslim female senator

What is Hajj?
What is Hajj

In India’s Assam, fate of 4 million Muslims hangs in balance
In India s Assam fate of 4 million Muslims hangs

UNICEF urges to invest in Rohingya children's education
UNICEF urges to invest in Rohingya children's education

Rohingya in Bangladesh pray to return home during Eid
Rohingya in Bangladesh pray to return home during Eid

Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees
Turkey at forefront of giving aid to Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh must improve conditions for Rohingya
Bangladesh must improve conditions for Rohingya

Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims
Turkish NGOs begin aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 