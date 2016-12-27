Update: 10:02, 26 August 2018 Sunday

Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier on Saturday succumbed to his wounds from a PKK terror attack in eastern Turkey, the military said.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was wounded in a counter-terror operation in Agri province on Tuesday.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU.

The PKK's over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has killed some 40,000 people, including women and children.