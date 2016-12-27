Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish soldier on Saturday succumbed to his wounds from a PKK terror attack in eastern Turkey, the military said.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was wounded in a counter-terror operation in Agri province on Tuesday.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU.
The PKK's over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has killed some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades