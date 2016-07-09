Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish forces “neutralized” two PKK terrorists during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, the military said on Saturday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation on eastern Agri province, the General Staff said on its official Twitter account.
According to the provincial governor’s office, they were neutralized in rural Dogubayazit area on Friday. Local gendarmes were part of the counter-terror operation.
Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
3 PKK terrorists plotting attack on base area, border post neutralized by airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region
2 years since Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield, purging terrorist threat in northern Syria near Turkish border
People of Gaza continue to groan under 11-year Israeli blockade
Security forces seize 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 hand grenades