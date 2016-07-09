Update: 11:14, 26 August 2018 Sunday

Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish forces “neutralized” two PKK terrorists during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, the military said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation on eastern Agri province, the General Staff said on its official Twitter account.

According to the provincial governor’s office, they were neutralized in rural Dogubayazit area on Friday. Local gendarmes were part of the counter-terror operation.