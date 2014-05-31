Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:10, 26 August 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 11:29, 26 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Ethiopia: PM blames contractor for delay in dam
Ethiopia: PM blames contractor for delay in dam

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was expected to be constructed in 5 years

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday blamed a military-based local contractor for the delay in construction of a multi-billion dollar dam project on the Nile.

“We have not even been able to install two turbines so far let alone complete according to timetable,” Ahmed said, in his first news conference after taking office this April.

He added that the Metal and Engineering Corporation was causing unnecessary delays in construction of the $5 billion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.

Ethiopia launched the 6,000 MW project in 2011. It was scheduled to be completed within five years, but more than seven years down the line it is nowhere near complete.

He suggested that the contract could be transferred to another contractor in order to reinvigorate the project -- whose general manager Engineer Simegnew Bekele was found dead on a busy street in the capital Addis Ababa a month ago.

The prime minister’s remarks dispels doubts about the future of the dam project, which Egypt fears would reduce its “traditional share” of the Nile waters. Ethiopia maintains it needs electricity for national development.

He spoke on other pressing issues including the violence and large-scale displacement of people from Ethiopia's Somali region.

Asked about the fate of the regional state president Abdi Illey, who has been incriminated for triggering the violence, the prime minister said: “He will be brought to justice.”



Related Ethiopia nile
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump

News

Ethiopia blames Egypt for failure of Nile dam talks
Ethiopia blames Egypt for failure of Nile dam talks

Talks in Sudan over controversial Nile dam fail
Talks in Sudan over controversial Nile dam fail

Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt ink deal for Nile dam study
Sudan Ethiopia Egypt ink deal for Nile dam study

Nile mega dam almost ready but faces Egyptian skeptics
Nile mega dam almost ready but faces Egyptian skeptics

Ethiopia to step up as regional clean power exporter
Ethiopia to step up as regional clean power exporter

Egypt: 586 people hospitalised over water poisoning
Egypt 586 people hospitalised over water poisoning

Turkey's 34,000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid
Turkey's 34 000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid

Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant
Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant

Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border
Sudan Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border

Ethiopian opposition activist returns home
Ethiopian opposition activist returns home

Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus
Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus

Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh
Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 