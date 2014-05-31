Ethiopia: PM blames contractor for delay in dam

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday blamed a military-based local contractor for the delay in construction of a multi-billion dollar dam project on the Nile.
“We have not even been able to install two turbines so far let alone complete according to timetable,” Ahmed said, in his first news conference after taking office this April.
He added that the Metal and Engineering Corporation was causing unnecessary delays in construction of the $5 billion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.
Ethiopia launched the 6,000 MW project in 2011. It was scheduled to be completed within five years, but more than seven years down the line it is nowhere near complete.
He suggested that the contract could be transferred to another contractor in order to reinvigorate the project -- whose general manager Engineer Simegnew Bekele was found dead on a busy street in the capital Addis Ababa a month ago.
The prime minister’s remarks dispels doubts about the future of the dam project, which Egypt fears would reduce its “traditional share” of the Nile waters. Ethiopia maintains it needs electricity for national development.
He spoke on other pressing issues including the violence and large-scale displacement of people from Ethiopia's Somali region.
Asked about the fate of the regional state president Abdi Illey, who has been incriminated for triggering the violence, the prime minister said: “He will be brought to justice.”
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump