Afghan national security adviser resigns

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a major shuffle, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's longstanding aide and national security adviser, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, resigned citing disagreements at the top level, officials confirmed on Saturday.
In a letter circulating on local media, Atmar rendered his resignation to the president citing differences with the government over matters related to peace, national unity, election and regional as well as world affairs. In the letter, Atmar also thanked the president for having trust in him for four years.
"Because of my differences on these things in recent months, I am stepping down because we haven’t reached a consensus,” noted Atmar in the letter published by Tolo News.
Qadir Shah, spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed the resignation.
As Ghani’s longstanding aide for years, Atmar was considered as the second most powerful man in the country.
The Arg (presidential palace) issued a statement minutes after his resignation stating the president has accepted Atmar’s resignation and has appointed Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan ambassador to the U.S. as the new national security adviser.
Ghani’s chief adviser Fazel Fazly has revealed the resignation was demanded by the president following "failures" in the security sector. “Changes in the security leadership are to address continued failures in this sector,” he noted in a tweet.
Afghanistan witnessed a deadly surge in insurgency this month with the Taliban briefly overrunning Ghazni city and multiple military bases and check posts across the country, killing scores of security personnel.
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump