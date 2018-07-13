Update: 11:52, 26 August 2018 Sunday

Hotel fire kills 19 in NE China

World Bulletin / News Desk

A hotel fire on early Saturday morning claimed 19 lives in northeastern China, according to the country’s official news agency.

The fire that broke out at Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, also left 23 people wounded, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the local fire department.

Eighteen people were found dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital, according to health and security officials.

The fire, spreading at an area of around 400 square meters, started at a kitchen on the second floor, officials said.

As part of the investigation launched into the incident, the legal representative of the firm was arrested, they added.