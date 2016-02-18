School term starts in Afghan schools backed by Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hundreds of Afghan students have started their new term at schools run by the Turkish state-run education body.
The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) took over two high schools linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the northern Afghan city of Sheberghan.
An opening ceremony was held in the city earlier this week with attendance by the foundation’s officials, principals, teachers and Afghan officials.
The high schools, together with two dormitories, started operating this year, Birol Akgun, head of the foundation, said.
Quality education will be given to students by the foundation, Akgun said.
“A total of 470 students have enrolled,” Akgun said. “Afghan people showed a great interest in Turkey Maarif Foundation and they will continue enrolling their children to these schools.”
Twelve schools and three private teaching institutions in the country were earlier handed over to the Maarif Foundation.
The move came after a memorandum of understanding was signed between Turkey and Afghanistan this February.
Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police, judiciary, and schools.
