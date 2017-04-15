Update: 12:27, 26 August 2018 Sunday

Floods claim 11 lives in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flash floods have killed at least 11 people in the remote eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy governor Gul Mohammad told Anadolu Agency over phone that the floods caused by torrential rains have caused damage in the Ghazi Abad district of the province. He confirmed 11 people, including eight members of a single family, were killed in rain and flood-related incidents.

Dozens of homes were destroyed and livestock were killed.

The local Pajhwok news reported the flash floods also destroyed crops and many bridges over rivers.

Last month, similar floods killed six children in the Sarkano district of the province.

Several rivers flow through the mountains in Kunar making it prone to natural disasters.