Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:10, 26 August 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:27, 26 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Floods claim 11 lives in Afghanistan
Floods claim 11 lives in Afghanistan

Flash floods triggered by torrential rain hit eastern Kunar province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flash floods have killed at least 11 people in the remote eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy governor Gul Mohammad told Anadolu Agency over phone that the floods caused by torrential rains have caused damage in the Ghazi Abad district of the province. He confirmed 11 people, including eight members of a single family, were killed in rain and flood-related incidents.

Dozens of homes were destroyed and livestock were killed.

The local Pajhwok news reported the flash floods also destroyed crops and many bridges over rivers.

Last month, similar floods killed six children in the Sarkano district of the province.

Several rivers flow through the mountains in Kunar making it prone to natural disasters.



Related afghanistan flood
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Turkish Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller

'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump

News

School term starts in Afghan schools backed by Turkey
School term starts in Afghan schools backed by Turkey

Afghan national security adviser resigns
Afghan national security adviser resigns

Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan
Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan

Multiple rockets hit Afghan capital's diplomatic zone
Multiple rockets hit Afghan capital's diplomatic zone

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

OIC urges Afghan rivals to engage in peace talks
OIC urges Afghan rivals to engage in peace talks

Six dead, thousands evacuated in Taiwan floods
Six dead thousands evacuated in Taiwan floods

Hamas offers condolences over India flood victims
Hamas offers condolences over India flood victims

Flood-stricken Kerala angry after UAE $100m offer rejected
Flood-stricken Kerala angry after UAE 100m offer rejected

Italian flood death toll rises to 11
Italian flood death toll rises to 11

Bodies found as floods recede in India's Kerala
Bodies found as floods recede in India's Kerala

More bodies found in flooded Kerala as toll hits 357
More bodies found in flooded Kerala as toll hits 357






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 