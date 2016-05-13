Update: 12:59, 26 August 2018 Sunday

9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, N.Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, said officials on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, six terrorists were neutralized in the eastern provinces of Bingol, Agri, and Tunceli.

One of the terrorists, identified as Mehmet Sirin, codenamed Poyraz Agir, had been on Turkey's most wanted terrorist list.

During operations in Bingol's Karliova district, one soldier was also martyred and two were injured, said a statement by the Bingol Governorship.

Separately, three more terrorists were neutralized in Avasin-Basyan, northern Iraq, according to the Turkish General Staff.