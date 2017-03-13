Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:42, 26 August 2018 Sunday
Economy
Update: 16:29, 26 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
France trims 2019 growth forecast
France trims 2019 growth forecast

On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent". 

World Bulletin / News Desk

The French government has revised its growth forecast for 2019 downwards to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the Journal du Dimanche.

"The growth forecast on which we will build this (2019) budget will be 1.7 percent," he told the weekly in an interview, while promising to maintain "the pace".

"When we came up with last year's budget, we projected 1.7 percent for 2018 and 2019," he said.

"We were criticised because we were too cautious, and today we're back to that number. Predictions are important, but what matters is the policy that is being pursued, and we are staying the course and keeping up the pace," the prime minister added.

The government had lowered its forecast after a slowdown in the first half of the year, with the French economy expanding just 0.2 percent in the first and second quarters, compared with 0.7 percent growth in the last three months of the 2017.

Darmanin, however, had said the target of a 2.3 percent deficit for the current year would not be changed.

But Philippe conceded that "if growth slows, there will inevitably be an impact". 

"But that will not prevent us from being in line with our commitments," to control public expenditure and debt, he said.

The prime minister also pointed out that 4,500 civil service positions would be eliminated in 2019, and more than 10,000 in 2020.

"For the state civil service, we will hold to the goal of the president of the republic to cut 50,000 posts by 2022," he said.

During his election campaign, President Emmanuel Macron promised to cut a total of 120,000 civil service jobs during his five-year term, including 50,000 from the central government.



Related France
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
France trims 2019 growth forecast
France trims 2019 growth forecast

On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent". 
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade

China's trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative has been a buzz-phrase in Kazakhstan ever since Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the overland trade and infrastructure vision during a 2013 visit to the capital Astana.
Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments

The greenback has been on the ascent in recent months as US borrowing costs have gone up and the economy improves but it stumbled after Trump's latest criticism of the central bank.
Turkish stocks rise over 1 6 pct at close
Turkish stocks rise over 1.6 pct at close

BIST 100 index surpasses 90,000 points before going into four-and-a-half-day break
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.28 pct, Turkish lira gains ground
Turkish Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal

Deal aims to enhance cooperation between two banks through setting a two-way currency exchange line
Venezuela relaunches new currency
Venezuela relaunches new currency

President Nicolas Maduro has described the move as a "great change" as the government attempts to halt spiraling hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund predicts will hit a staggering one million percent this year.
S amp P Moody s lower Turkey s ratings
S&P, Moody’s lower Turkey’s ratings

Both agencies say upgrades dependent on effective economic plan
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices was the largest since September 2011 and follows a 2.5 percent rise in June of this year. Analysts had expected it to remain flat.
Consumer confidence index down in August
Consumer confidence index down in August

Consumer confidence index stands at 68.3 this month, compared to 73.1 in July, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 0.62 points
Euro area goods exports up 3 1 pct in H1
Euro area goods exports up 3.1 pct in H1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches nearly $110B, EU28 deficit at $4B, say Eurostat figures  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,200 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July

Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month

News

Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Macron to renew plea for closer Europe

Knife attack near Paris kills 2
Knife attack near Paris kills 2

US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks
US UK France vow response to new Syria gas attacks

Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties

Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry
Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry

France bans phone usage in schools
France bans phone usage in schools






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 