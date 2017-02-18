Worldbulletin News

16:30, 27 August 2018 Monday
09:59, 27 August 2018 Monday

Press agenda on August 27
Press agenda on August 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release industrial capacity utilization rate.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release sectoral confidence indexes.

ANKARA - Treasury to reveal central government debt stock.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN's Human Rights Council to reveal Independent International Fact Finding Mission's report on abuse and violence committed against Rohingya in Myanmar. 

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to deliver speech at Ambassador’s Conference on Germany’s priorities as non-permanent member of UN Security Council for 2019 and 2020.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to hold talks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Paris

 

US

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump to host Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks. 

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in civil war.

 


