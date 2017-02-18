Press agenda on August 27

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release industrial capacity utilization rate.
ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release sectoral confidence indexes.
ANKARA - Treasury to reveal central government debt stock.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN's Human Rights Council to reveal Independent International Fact Finding Mission's report on abuse and violence committed against Rohingya in Myanmar.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to deliver speech at Ambassador’s Conference on Germany’s priorities as non-permanent member of UN Security Council for 2019 and 2020.
FRANCE
PARIS - Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to hold talks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Paris
US
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump to host Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
