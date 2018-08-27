Verdict on Myanmar’s Reuters journalists postponed

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Myanmar court on Monday postponed the verdict on two Reuters journalists who documented a massacre of Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine state.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, have been detained since December for allegedly collecting secret documents from police as they investigated violence against Rohingya.

Yangon’s northern district judge Khin Maung Maung said Monday that the postponement was because the judge, Ye Lwin, was sick.

"The verdict will be announced on Sept. 3," he said.