US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Talks between US and Mexican negotiators on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are set to resume Monday after a weekend of marathon bargaining in Washington, and hints that a deal is near.
Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo cited unspecified "advances" following eight hours of talks Sunday with a team led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.
Talks will resume at 9am (1300 GMT) Monday, Guajardo said.
Guajardo and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray have been shuttling back and forth to Washington for more than a month for meetings with Lighthizer to try to iron out the bilateral stumbling blocks, including rules for the auto market, before the end of August.
Talks ground to a halt in May, in part due to the July 1 presidential elections in Mexico.
The trilateral treaty has been a key target in Trump's aggressive trade strategy, and he has repeatedly threatened to scrap it altogether, branding it a "disaster."
But after a year of intense negotiations to salvage the 25-year-old pact, the United States and Mexico appear close to a point where Canada -- which had been waiting for US-Mexican agreement on auto industry rules -- can rejoin the talks.
US and Mexican negotiators are keen to seal a new deal before Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto hands over power to president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on December 1. For that to happen, the US Congress must be notified 90 days in advance.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada said earlier that she was encouraged by the progress and would rejoin the talks once bilateral discussions concluded.
Trump hinted that a deal was near in a Saturday morning tweet.
"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour," Trump wrote. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.