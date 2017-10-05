Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index started Monday up 0.82 percent or 735.34 points to open at 90,921.33 points, after a four-and-a-half-day break for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices rose 0.68 and 0.08 percent, respectively.

All sectors started the day up while the mining sector index showed the top performance at the opening -- up 2.56 percent.

On Monday last week, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.64 percent to close at 90,185.99 points.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell 6.0820 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with last week's closing rate of 6.1230.

The euro/lira rate was up at 7.0690 on Monday morning, versus 7.0000 at the previous close, while one British pound traded for 7.8350 Turkish liras, up from 7.7240 at last Monday's close.

The price of Brent oil was $76.03 per barrel as of 09.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Monday, down from $76.13 at the previous close.