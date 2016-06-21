Worldbulletin News

16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
11:00, 27 August 2018 Monday

More than 210 migrants held across Turkey
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli

World Bulletin / News Desk

Some 215 migrants were held across on Monday, security sources said.

Coast Guard patrols identified three dinghies carrying 139 migrants from various countries trying to cross to the Greek Islands. 

Security forces intercepted 44 additional migrants from Syria, Palestine and Iraq near the western province of Izmir. 

Separately, 32 irregular migrants were held in the province of Kirklareli on the European side. 

Provincial Gendarmerie forces caught three groups preparing to illegally cross the western border to Bulgaria.

 


