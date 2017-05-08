Worldbulletin News

16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
11:50, 27 August 2018 Monday

26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 26 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counterterrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, according to the Interior Ministry on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,156 operations on Aug. 20-27.

The ministry said 12 of the terrorists were killed, nine captured, and five others surrendered to authorities.

Five senior operatives of the terrorist group were among the "neutralized" PKK terrorists, the statement added.

Additionally, 62 people were arrested during operations for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

 



