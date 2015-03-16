Worldbulletin News

16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
Middle East
12:35, 27 August 2018 Monday

Arab MKs seek to take Jewish ‘nation-state’ law to UN
Arab MKs seek to take Jewish ‘nation-state’ law to UN

The legislation recognizes Israel as the "nation-state of the Jewish people"

World Bulletin / News Desk

Arab members of Knesset (Israel’s parliament) are seeking UN censure of Israel over a recent law recognizing Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people”, The Jerusalem Post daily reported. 

“The Palestinian delegation, in cooperation with Knesset members from the Arab parties, is planning steps aimed at smearing Israel and damaging its image through incitement and lies,” Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said. 

Last week, Arab MK Aida Touma Suleiman from the Joint Arab List met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo in New York to discuss the controversial legislation, which was passed by Knesset last month. 

The joint Arab list has 13 members in the 120-member Israeli Knesset. 

Earlier this month, Arab MKs petitioned Israel's Supreme Court to annul law. 

"We have yet to present a proposal to the UN to condemn Israel, but perhaps we will do so," Suleiman told Israeli army radio. 

The Nation-State law defines Israel as a Jewish state with a “united Jerusalem” as its capital. It has also promoted Hebrew as the only official language, stripping Arabic as an official language while recognising its “special status”.

The legislation risks further alienating the Arab minority who argue they already face discrimination from Israeli Jews and the government and already feel as though they are second-class citizens. 

Last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to appeal the Israeli law at the UN. 



