16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
History
12:51, 27 August 2018 Monday

Today in History August 27
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

1626   The Danes are crushed by the Catholic League in Germany, marking the end of Danish intervention in European wars.
1776   The Americans are defeated by the British at the Battle of Long Island, New York.
1793   Maximilien Robespierre is elected to the Committee of Public Safety in Paris, France.
1813   The Allies defeat Napoleon at the Battle of Dresden.
1861   Union troops make an amphibious landing at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
1862   As the Second Battle of Bull Run rages, Confederate soldiers attack Loudoun County, Virginia.
1881   New York state's Pure Food Law goes into effect to prevent "the adulteration of food or drugs."
1894   The United States congress passes an income tax law as part of a general tariff act, but it is found unconstitutional.
1910   Thomas Edison demonstrates the first "talking" pictures--using a phonograph--in his New Jersey laboratory.
1912   Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes first appears in a magazine.
1916   Italy declares war on Germany.
1928   Fifteen nations sign the Kellogg-Briand Peace Pact, outlawing war and calling for the settlement of disputes through arbitration. Forty-seven other countries eventually sign the pact.
1941   The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumimaro Konoye, issues an invitation for a meeting with President Franklin Roosevelt.
1945   B-29 Superfortress bombers begin to drop supplies into Allied prisoner of war camps in China.
1963   Cambodia severs ties with South Vietnam.
1975   Veronica & Colin Scargill of England complete tandem bicycle ride around the world, a record 18,020 miles (29,000.4 km).
1979   Lord Mountbatten is killed by an Irish terrorist bomb in his sail boat in Sligo, Ireland.
1984   President Ronald Reagan announces NASA Teacher in Space project, intended to inspire students and honor teachers and spur interest in the fields of science, mathematics and space exploration.
1989   Chuck Berry performs his tune Johnny B. Goode for NASA staff in celebration of Voyager II's encounter with the planet Neptune.
1991   Moldavia declares independence from USSR.
1993   The Rainbow Bridge, a 1,870-foot suspension bridge over Tokyo Bay, completed.
2003   Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing within 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km).
2008   Democrats nominate Barack Obama for president, first African American nominated by a major political party for the office of President of the United States.
2012   First interplanetary human voice recording is broadcast from the Mars Rover Curiosity.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

