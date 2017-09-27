Today in History August 27

|1626
|The Danes are crushed by the Catholic League in Germany, marking the end of Danish intervention in European wars.
|1776
|The Americans are defeated by the British at the Battle of Long Island, New York.
|1793
|Maximilien Robespierre is elected to the Committee of Public Safety in Paris, France.
|1813
|The Allies defeat Napoleon at the Battle of Dresden.
|1861
|Union troops make an amphibious landing at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
|1862
|As the Second Battle of Bull Run rages, Confederate soldiers attack Loudoun County, Virginia.
|1881
|New York state's Pure Food Law goes into effect to prevent "the adulteration of food or drugs."
|1894
|The United States congress passes an income tax law as part of a general tariff act, but it is found unconstitutional.
|1910
|Thomas Edison demonstrates the first "talking" pictures--using a phonograph--in his New Jersey laboratory.
|1912
|Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes first appears in a magazine.
|1916
|Italy declares war on Germany.
|1928
|Fifteen nations sign the Kellogg-Briand Peace Pact, outlawing war and calling for the settlement of disputes through arbitration. Forty-seven other countries eventually sign the pact.
|1941
|The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumimaro Konoye, issues an invitation for a meeting with President Franklin Roosevelt.
|1945
|B-29 Superfortress bombers begin to drop supplies into Allied prisoner of war camps in China.
|1963
|Cambodia severs ties with South Vietnam.
|1975
|Veronica & Colin Scargill of England complete tandem bicycle ride around the world, a record 18,020 miles (29,000.4 km).
|1979
|Lord Mountbatten is killed by an Irish terrorist bomb in his sail boat in Sligo, Ireland.
|1984
|President Ronald Reagan announces NASA Teacher in Space project, intended to inspire students and honor teachers and spur interest in the fields of science, mathematics and space exploration.
|1989
|Chuck Berry performs his tune Johnny B. Goode for NASA staff in celebration of Voyager II's encounter with the planet Neptune.
|1991
|Moldavia declares independence from USSR.
|1993
|The Rainbow Bridge, a 1,870-foot suspension bridge over Tokyo Bay, completed.
|2003
|Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing within 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km).
|2008
|Democrats nominate Barack Obama for president, first African American nominated by a major political party for the office of President of the United States.
|2012
|First interplanetary human voice recording is broadcast from the Mars Rover Curiosity.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.