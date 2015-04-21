836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 836 detainees have died in Syrian regime prisons, according to a Syrian NGO on Monday.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said it has documented the forcible disappearance of around 82,000 civilians in Syria.

“Some 14,000 people have been tortured to death by the regime,” the NGO said.

"Tens of thousands of Syrians have been subject to systematic arrests and Syrian authorities deny responsibility for these arrests,” the SNHR said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, according to the UN.