Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
Europe
15:04, 27 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Germany slams Trump’s sanctions policy
Germany slams Trump’s sanctions policy

Foreign Minister Maas criticizes abrupt, unilateral sanctions against Turkey, China and Russia  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany’s foreign minister on Monday heavily criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for abruptly and unilaterally imposing sanctions against trade partners like Turkey, China and Russia.

Speaking at the annual Ambassadors' Conference in Berlin, Heiko Maas vowed to take measures to protect European firms from such unilateral sanctions.

“Washington’s sanctions policy forces us Europeans to formulate a response. Because it is affecting us, Germany and Europe, when the U.S. abruptly and unilaterally imposing often unspecified sanctions against Russia, China, Turkey and maybe in the future against our other important trading partners," he stressed. 

Maas argued that the European Union member states should take joint steps against the U.S. dominance in global finance, and proposed a European alternative to the U.S.-dominated SWIFT payment system. 

“We have to further strengthen the autonomy and sovereignty of Europe in the fields of trade, economy and finance policies,” he stressed.

“It’s not going to be easy but we have already started working on it. We are working on proposals to establish independent payment channels and creating a European Monetary Fund,” he added.

 


Related Germany Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
The US never ending war in Afghanistan
The US never ending war in Afghanistan

Why Long Wars No Longer Generate a Backlash at Home
US Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks
US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans

Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands

Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.

News

Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Trump warns impeachment would crash US market
Trump warns impeachment would crash US market

Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii
Trump declares emergency as hurricane menaces Hawaii

S.Africa hits back at Trump over land 'seizure' tweet
S Africa hits back at Trump over land 'seizure' tweet

Cohen won't accept pardon, open to talk to Mueller
Cohen won't accept pardon open to talk to Mueller

German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month

Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia
No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia

Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy
Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy

German president: We must stand against racism
German president We must stand against racism

US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany
US deports Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 