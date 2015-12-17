Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:29, 27 August 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
16:00, 27 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Facebook bans Myanmar’s army chief over hate speech
Facebook bans Myanmar’s army chief over hate speech

UN on Monday called for prosecution of Myanmar's top military officials for genocide against Rohingya Muslims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook said on Monday that it has banned several Myanmar military officials over what the social media company is calling hate speech and misinformation.

It has removed a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people, in an effort to deal with fake news, misinformation and hate speech, the company announced. 

“Specifically, we are banning 20 individuals and organizations from Facebook in Myanmar -- including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military’s Myawady television network,” it said.

“International experts, most recently in a report by the UN Human Rights Council-authorized Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, have found evidence that many of these individuals and organizations committed or enabled serious human rights abuses in the country."

“And we want to prevent them from using our service to further inflame ethnic and religious tensions.”

Facebook had recently admitted being too slow in fighting hate speech against the ethnic minority groups, especially Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state.

On Aug. 25, 2017, Myanmar launched a major military crackdown on the Muslim ethnic minority, killing almost 24,000 civilians and forcing over 750,000 others to flee to Bangladesh, according to the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

The UN documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances committed by Myanmar state forces. In its report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.

Facebook said it also removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on the planform.

“During a recent investigation, we discovered that they used seemingly independent news and opinion Pages to covertly push the messages of the Myanmar military,” it said.

“This type of behavior is banned on Facebook because we want people to be able to trust the connections they make.”

The UN on Monday called for an investigation and prosecution of Myanmar's top military officials for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Rohingya Muslims.



Related Facebook Myanmar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
The US never ending war in Afghanistan
The US never ending war in Afghanistan

Why Long Wars No Longer Generate a Backlash at Home
US Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks
US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans

Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands

Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
US cuts more than 200 million in aid to Palestinians
US cuts more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets
Chilean top court orders seizure of Pinochet assets

Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper
Turkish-Russian relations growing deeper

Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
Heavy rains pound Hawaii brace for hurricane
Heavy rains pound Hawaii, brace for hurricane

In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for 99 mln
Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for $99 mln

Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.

News

UN calls for genocide probe of Myanmar's top military
UN calls for genocide probe of Myanmar's top military

Verdict on Myanmar’s Reuters journalists postponed
Verdict on Myanmar s Reuters journalists postponed

Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre
Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre

Suu Kyi is most polished mouthpiece of Myanmar military
Suu Kyi is most polished mouthpiece of Myanmar military

UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine
UN complains of impeded access into Myanmar's Rakhine

Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha
Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha

Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses 122B after Q2 revenue miss

Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak

What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook
What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook

Facebook sinking fast among US teens
Facebook sinking fast among US teens

Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data
Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data

Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal
Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 