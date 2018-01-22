Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police on Monday arrested one more person for his suspected links to last week’s U.S. Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara, according to a police source.

A total of five suspects have so far been arrested in relation with the incident, ocurred early Monday.

Ahmet Celikten and Osman Gundas, the suspected perpetrators who had been arrested hours after the attack, are currently being interrogated by police, the source said.

The detention period for the arrestees have also been extended, it added.

According to the Ankara Governor's Office, Celikten and Gundas confessed to their involvement in the attack.

On Tuesday, Turkish security forces said the suspects were drunk at the time of the attack.