01:02, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 17:28, 27 August 2018 Monday

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet next week for their third tripartite summit seeking an end to the Syrian conflict, Turkish state television said Monday.

Private NTV television added the summit would be held in the northern Iranian city of Tabriz.

A Turkish presidential official contacted by AFP could not immediately confirm the reports. However, the presidency has invited Turkish journalists to cover a trip by Erdogan to Iran on September 7.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tripartite summit was being prepared but did not confirm the date or venue.

"It could take place in Tehran. This option is being examined. We will make the appropriate announcement once all the nuances have been harmonised through diplomatic channels and when everything is ready," he added.



