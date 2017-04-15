Far-right protests turn violent in eastern Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of far-right extremists rallied in eastern Chemnitz city on Sunday night, who went on to chase and attacked several migrants on the streets, local media reported on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman on Monday condemned the violence and stressed that the country would not tolerate such hate crimes.

“We will not accept such riotous assemblies, such hounding of people who look different or have different origins, nor the attempt at spreading hatred on the streets,” Steffen Seibert told a news conference in Berlin.

Police have confirmed that two suspects were arrested after a 35-year-old was stabbed to death following a row, but they did not give any information about the nationalities of the suspects.

Far-right social media accounts claimed on Sunday the victim was killed by foreigners and around a thousand people took to the streets, according to the local media.

Police was expected to hold a news conference later on Monday.