Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

According to Turkish presidential sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Erdogan and May also exchanged views on the areas of economy, trade and investment.
They agreed on a meeting between Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his British counterpart.
Erdogan and May also discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the sources said.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli
Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow