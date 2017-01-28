Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:02, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
18:02, 27 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over a phone call.

According to Turkish presidential sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Erdogan and May also exchanged views on the areas of economy, trade and investment.

They agreed on a meeting between Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his British counterpart.

Erdogan and May also discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the sources said. 

 


Related theresa may Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack

Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey N Iraq
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, N.Iraq

Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey

4 suspected human smugglers arrested
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack

Soldier succumbed to wounds from Tuesday's attack
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey s Greek border
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader
Turkish foreign minister meets former Tatarstan leader

Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on Islamic Academy of Bolgar and restoration of Bolgar and Sviyazhsk island
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

Thursday terror attack claimed lives of 4 security personnel during holy Eid al-Adha, says Turkish Embassy
Turkey Russia discuss cooperation in technology
Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology

Turkish tech. minister meets Russian minister of digital development during visit to Argentina for G20 meeting
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month

Heiko Maas scheduled to visit Ankara on Sept. 5 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister
Turkish top officials meet Russian defense minister

Top officials discuss regional security, recent developments in Syria, bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow

News

UK Premier May downgrades Brexit department
UK Premier May downgrades Brexit department

May's party denies 'cheating' in Brexit parliament vote
May's party denies 'cheating' in Brexit parliament vote

Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May
Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

May must persuade MPs and Brussels after BREXIT
May must persuade MPs and Brussels after BREXIT

British PM promises Brexit health service boost
British PM promises Brexit health service boost

British premier visits Macedonia
British premier visits Macedonia

Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack
Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack

Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members
Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members

Turkey's Erdogan, Merkel discuss developments on phone
Turkey's Erdogan Merkel discuss developments on phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 