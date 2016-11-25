Italy's hardline Salvini to meet Hungary's Orban

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two of Europe's most vocal anti-migrant politicians, Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet on Tuesday, as pressure mounts on the EU to tackle immigration.
Salvini, 45, has vowed to close Italy's ports to ships that rescue people trying to cross into Europe by boat from Libya as Rome's populist government hardens its stance on immigration.
But his meeting with fellow hardliner Orban -- who has clashed repeatedly with the EU over the migrant crisis -- has exposed fractures in Italy's ruling coalition, which mixes Salvini's hard right League party and the populist Five Star Movement.
Salvini's fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday blasted Orban for putting up "barbed-wire barriers" and refusing to take in migrants.
"As far as I'm concerned countries that refuse allocation of migrants should not be entitled to European funding," Di Maio said in an interview with daily La Stampa.
Five Star, which has governed Italy alongside the League since the start of June, contains within its broad political church a left-wing faction uncomfortable with the party's alliance with Salvini.
"Orban is very different from us and it is right to make this clear: the Hungarian Prime Minister represents a right-wing force while the M5S is neither right nor left," Di Maio said.
Both Italy's deputy leaders had shown a common front against the EU in the recent standoff over the migrants held on the Diciotti vessel in Sicily, with Di Maio threatening to halt Italy's payments to the bloc.
Nearly 140 people who had been stranded on the boat for over a week were allowed to disembark on Sunday after Albania and Ireland stepped in to take some of them.
Migration is a hot-button issue in Italy, where hundreds of thousands of people have arrived since 2013.
Neither Italy, nor Hungary has given a reason for Salvini's talks with Orban.
Left-wing activists are expected to hold a demonstration on Tuesday afternoon in Milan to protest the meeting.
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.
ISIL stepped up attacks against security forces in northern and eastern Iraq in recent months
A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.
Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief