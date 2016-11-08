Worldbulletin News

19:30, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists
Air operation took place in Sirnak province

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the statement by local governor's office, the terrorists were spotted in the Beytussebap district's Farasin region by air force units.

An air operation was conducted in the area andf five terrorists were “neutralized”, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. 



