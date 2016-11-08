Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
According to the statement by local governor's office, the terrorists were spotted in the Beytussebap district's Farasin region by air force units.
An air operation was conducted in the area andf five terrorists were “neutralized”, it added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli
Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan