Press agenda on August 28

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to head to Azerbaijan on official visit.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release international reserves and foreign currency liquidity figures for July.
LITHUANIA
VILNIUS - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and hold joint news conference with counterpart Linas Linkevicius.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary James Mattis to hold press briefing with Joint chiefs of staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situations in Syria and Myanmar.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab to visit Brussels for continuing exit negotiations with EU officials.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Irish counterpart Simon Coveney to discuss bilateral relations, Brexit and EU issues.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
