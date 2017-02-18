Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:30, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:34, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on August 28
Press agenda on August 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to head to Azerbaijan on official visit. 

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release international reserves and foreign currency liquidity figures for July.

 

LITHUANIA 

VILNIUS - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and hold joint news conference with counterpart Linas Linkevicius. 

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary James Mattis to hold press briefing with Joint chiefs of staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situations in Syria and Myanmar.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab to visit Brussels for continuing exit negotiations with EU officials. 

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. 

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Irish counterpart Simon Coveney to discuss bilateral relations, Brexit and EU issues. 

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks. 

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in civil war. 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on August 28
Press agenda on August 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018
Press agenda on August 27
Press agenda on August 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018
Press agenda on August 26
Press agenda on August 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018
Press agenda on August 25
Press agenda on August 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Press agenda on August 24
Press agenda on August 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Press agenda on August 23
Press agenda on August 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
Press agenda on August 22
Press agenda on August 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
Press agenda on August 21
Press agenda on August 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
Press agenda on August 20
Press agenda on August 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
Press agenda on August 19
Press agenda on August 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Press agenda on August 18
Press agenda on August 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, August 18, 2018
Press agenda on August 17
Press agenda on August 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, August 17, 2018
Press agenda on August 16
Press agenda on August 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, August 16, 2018
Press agenda on August 15
Press agenda on August 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Press agenda on August 14
Press agenda on August 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Press agenda on August 13
Press agenda on August 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, August 13, 2018

News

Press agenda on August 27
Press agenda on August 27

Press agenda on August 26
Press agenda on August 26

Press agenda on August 25
Press agenda on August 25

Press agenda on August 24
Press agenda on August 24

Press agenda on August 22
Press agenda on August 22

Press agenda on August 21
Press agenda on August 21






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 