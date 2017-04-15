Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

World Bulletin / News Desk
McCain was revered by Republicans and Democrats alike, serving in the Senate for over three decades following military service in which he was held as a prisoner of war for five years and repeatedly tortured.
But McCain, a mainstay of the Republican establishment, had oftentimes been at loggerheads with Trump, who represents a populist wing of the same party. McCain repeatedly criticized the president for feeding off of debased nationalism, as well as his handling of Russia.
In his final statement to the American people released two days after his death, McCain said America is "a nation of ideals, not blood and soil," an apparent pointed reference to a mantra of white nationalists who overwhelmingly back Trump and his pledge to "Make America Great Again".
"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down," McCain said.
"Do not despair of our present difficulties," he added.
Trump acknowledged their differences in a statement but voiced "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 that McCain is not a war hero and "I like people who weren’t captured."
Trump is not expected to participate in the three days of public events for the deceased senator in Washington which begin Friday when McCain's body will be laid in state at the Capitol.
Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the ceremony and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Advisor John Bolton will represent the administration at McCain's services.
McCain died Saturday after fighting brain cancer. He would have been 82 on Wednesday.
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.