Turkey, France agree to boost economic ties

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Albayrak said: "We also think that improving cooperation in the financial sector, banking and insurance sectors will be beneficial."
The two countries also reiterated their stance to jointly take action against the U.S. move targeting Turkey, the EU and others, he said.
"Those kind of steps [the U.S. has] taken with political motivations will affect not only the global financial system but also global trade and regional stability; it will create uncertainty and great problems."
He said the U.S. approach would also lead to chaos, which in turn feeds terrorism and refugee crises.
Albayrak added: "The dollar, unfortunately, has lost its status as a reliable instrument in global trade".
He said Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro.
Le Maire said economic stability of Turkey and Turkish companies is beneficial for France, Europe and everyone.
"France will continue to back all French companies who trade and want to trade with Turkey," Le Maire said.
Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers for not releasing an American pastor facing terrorism-related charges in Turkey.
On Aug. 10, the U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports. In retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars on Aug. 15.
