Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 1,098.05-point hike from last Monday's close of 90,185.99 points, while it started the day at 90,921.33 points.
The benchmark index hovered between 89,999.20 points and 91,217.76 points, while 76 stocks on the index were on the rise, 18 on the decline, and six flat compared to the previous close last week.
The total market value of listed shares on the BIST 100 was around 601.61 billion Turkish liras ($100.36 billion) at close, while the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.09 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively.
Among all sectors, the mining sector index was the best performer, rising 7.14 percent, and the construction sector index saw the biggest drop, losing 1.51 percent.
Shares of mining company Koza Madencilik (KOZAA) climbed the most, up 11.26 percent, while stocks of prominent hospital group MLP Saglik (MPARK) did the worst, falling 3.33 percent.
The BIST 100's most-traded listed companies were national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti, defense company Aselsan, leading petrochemicals producer Petkim and iron/steel producer Eregli Demir Celik.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 6.1870 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Monday, from 6.1230 at last week's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 7.2110 by market close -- from 7 at the previous close last week -- and one British pound traded for 7.9600 Turkish liras versus 7.7240 at the previous close.
In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,203 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Monday.
The price of Brent oil rose to $76.35 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) Monday -- hovering between $75.71 and $76.47 during the day -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.
