Russia postpones peace talks with Taliban

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russia has agreed to postpone multilateral peace talks with the Taliban, a week after the insurgents accepted an invitation to go to Moscow for a Sept. 4 summit, the office of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday.
Ghani spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "to iron out the differences and ensure talks with the Taliban happen in presence of the Afghan government," a senior Ghani official told Reuters.
Lavrov assured Ghani that the summit dates "will be changed to ensure Afghanistan's participation," the official said.
"A decision has been made to postpone the Moscow meeting for more preparation and to make it effective so that Afghan and Russian governments together will manage and host the meeting," Ghani said in a tweet.
The United States had also declined to attend the Sept. 4 event.
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.