Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:30, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
10:53, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Turkish, German presidents discuss bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone on Monday, according to a presidential source. 

Erdogan and Steinmeier also exchanged views on economy, trade and investment, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

They also discussed latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the source said. 

They agreed to arrange a meeting between Turkish and German foreign, finance and treasury ministers. 

The two leaders also exchanged views on Erdogan’s visit to Germany in September. 



Related Germany Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul to become global publishing center
‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Turkish, German presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkey France agree to boost economic ties
Turkey, France agree to boost economic ties

Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists

Air operation took place in Sirnak province
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack

Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey N Iraq
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, N.Iraq

Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey

4 suspected human smugglers arrested
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terror attack

Soldier succumbed to wounds from Tuesday's attack
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey s Greek border
5 FETO suspects arrested near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects set to try to illegally cross to Greece before they were arrested
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Turkey's biggest safeguard is Turkish people's determination to protect their independence, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

News

Far-right protests turn violent in eastern Germany
Far-right protests turn violent in eastern Germany

Germany slams Trump’s sanctions policy
Germany slams Trump s sanctions policy

German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month
German foreign minister to visit Turkey next month

Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia
No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia

Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy
Germany warns of trade war's dangers for global economy

Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues

Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack
Erdogan says Turkey will overcome economic attack

Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members
Erdogan names AK Party's new executive board members






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 