19:30, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
11:42, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

Israel razes home of alleged Palestinian stabber
Israel razes home of alleged Palestinian stabber

Around 45 homes of alleged Palestinian attackers have been demolished by Israel since 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished the home of a Palestinian youth, who allegedly killed a settler in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank last month. 

In a statement, the Israeli army said the home of Muhammad Tarek Ibrahim Dar Yusuf was brought down in Kubar village north of Ramallah city. 

Tarek was shot and killed by Israeli forces during the alleged stabbing attack last month. 

Israeli forces often raze the homes of Palestinians involved in attacks as a punitive measure for launching attacks against Israeli targets. 

According to Palestinian estimates, around 45 homes of alleged Palestinian attackers have been demolished by Israeli forces since 2017. 

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces rounded up eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the West Bank. 

The individuals were detained for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of the activities. 

They have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, according to the same statement. 

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, roughly 350 minors, and at least six members of the Palestinian Legislative Council. 



