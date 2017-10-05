Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:29, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Economy
12:30, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat

BIST 100 index falls 0.01 percent from previous close

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell slightly by 0.01 percent, or 9.55 points, to open at 91,274.50 points on Tuesday.

On the second transaction day of the week, the banking sector index gained 0.14 percent, while the holding sector index fell by 0.03 percent.

Among all sector indices, the sports sector index posted the best performance, up 0.61 percent, while the food beverage sector index fell the most, losing 0.52 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 91,284.04, up 1.22 percent, or 1,098.05 points, with a trading volume of 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($913 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 6.2170 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 6.1870 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 7.2660 by market open -- from 7.2110 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 8.0190 Turkish liras versus 7.9600 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $76.64 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, compared to $76.35 on Monday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat

BIST 100 index falls 0.01 percent from previous close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close

BIST 100 index rises 1.22 pct, climbing more than 1,000 points from previous close
Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'
'Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'

John Perkins, economist and author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man says.
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August

Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.8 pct capacity in August, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey Sectoral confidence slips in August
Turkey: Sectoral confidence slips in August

Service, construction and retail sector indices down month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.82 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.0820
France trims 2019 growth forecast
France trims 2019 growth forecast

On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent". 
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade

China's trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative has been a buzz-phrase in Kazakhstan ever since Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the overland trade and infrastructure vision during a 2013 visit to the capital Astana.
Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments

The greenback has been on the ascent in recent months as US borrowing costs have gone up and the economy improves but it stumbled after Trump's latest criticism of the central bank.
Turkish stocks rise over 1 6 pct at close
Turkish stocks rise over 1.6 pct at close

BIST 100 index surpasses 90,000 points before going into four-and-a-half-day break
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.28 pct, Turkish lira gains ground
Turkish Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal

Deal aims to enhance cooperation between two banks through setting a two-way currency exchange line
Venezuela relaunches new currency
Venezuela relaunches new currency

President Nicolas Maduro has described the move as a "great change" as the government attempts to halt spiraling hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund predicts will hit a staggering one million percent this year.
S amp P Moody s lower Turkey s ratings
S&P, Moody’s lower Turkey’s ratings

Both agencies say upgrades dependent on effective economic plan
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices was the largest since September 2011 and follows a 2.5 percent rise in June of this year. Analysts had expected it to remain flat.

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Borsa Istanbul up at open
Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 