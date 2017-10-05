Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange fell slightly by 0.01 percent, or 9.55 points, to open at 91,274.50 points on Tuesday.
On the second transaction day of the week, the banking sector index gained 0.14 percent, while the holding sector index fell by 0.03 percent.
Among all sector indices, the sports sector index posted the best performance, up 0.61 percent, while the food beverage sector index fell the most, losing 0.52 percent.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 91,284.04, up 1.22 percent, or 1,098.05 points, with a trading volume of 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($913 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 6.2170 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 6.1870 at Monday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 7.2660 by market open -- from 7.2110 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 8.0190 Turkish liras versus 7.9600 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil stood at $76.64 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, compared to $76.35 on Monday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.
