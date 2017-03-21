Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the Ministry said Cavusoglu "will participate in the informal meeting to be held with the participation of Foreign Ministers of the EU member and candidate countries […] upon the invitation of Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/the Vice President of the Commission and Karin Kneissl, Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria currently holding the EU Presidency."
"The informal meeting format in question, also known as “Gymnich meetings”, gives the opportunity for an exchange of views on foreign policy developments," the statement noted.
Participants of the meeting are to "mainly exchange views on multilateralism, digitalization and critical infrastructure areas, as well as on current regional and global developments and challenges."
“Furthermore, discussions will be held with EU member states’ Ministers concerning Turkey’s accession process and bilateral relations," the statement added.
