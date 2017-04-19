2 soldiers beheaded in DR Congo

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two government soldiers were killed and beheaded last night by suspected militiamen in the northwestern Ituri province.

According to a security officer in Ituri, Lieutenant Patrick Volo, the soldiers were patrolling in the Ladejo village when they were ambushed by the assailants.

"Two of our soldiers were killed and beheaded by a group of people who had guns and machetes,’ he said.’

The attack was carried out by a local militia group yet to be determined.

Volo added that the army was pursuing the militiamen, adding that some people suspected to have collaborated with the attackers have been arrested.