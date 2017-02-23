Worldbulletin News

19:29, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
15:08, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

5 killed in militia fighting in Libyan capital
Libyan authorities announced a cease-fire deal between fighting militias in Tripoli

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five people were killed in clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday. 

A total of 31 people were also injured in the violence that broke out between militias aligned with the UN-backed unity government in southeastern Tripoli on Monday, the ministry added in a statement. 

The violence erupted after the Defense Ministry-affiliated 7th Infantry Brigade accused the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade, which is aligned with the Interior Ministry of attacking its positions in southern Tripoli. 

Late Monday, Interior Minister Abdel Salam Ashour announced a cease-fire deal between the fighting militias. 

“The deal stipulates the handover of positions of the 7th Infantry Brigade to the Tripoli Security Directorate,” he said, without giving further details about the content of the agreement. 

Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power. 

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups. 

 


