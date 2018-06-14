‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 4th Annual Arabic Book Fair is set to be organized in Istanbul by Media Publishing Union on Sept. 1-9.

The fair, which will be held under the slogan “Discover a New World” at Istanbul’s Eurasia Exhibition and Art Center, will see the participation of over 200 publishers from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Morocco, the U.K., Italy, Iran and Iraq.

Emrah Kisakurek, the board chairman of the Media Publishing Union, said that such events are conducive in nurturing ties with the Arab world and promoting Turkish literature across the world.

Noting that Turkey holds a favorable position in the global publishing sector, Kisakurek said: “When the new airport opens, [people] will be able to fly directly to Istanbul from all over the world. Istanbul is flourishing in this respect and is well on its way to becoming the center of the publishing market.”

According to him, the fair will be the largest such event approved by the Arab Publishers’ Association held outside any Arab country.

The union has also been providing aid to underprivileged Arab students in Turkey for purchasing of books for the last three years, Kisakurek added.