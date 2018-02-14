17:01, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

France restricts diplomatic travel to Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

France has told its diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials to postpone indefinitely all non-essential travel to Iran, citing a foiled bomb plot and a hardening of Tehran’s attitude toward France, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The plot was reportedly thwarted thanks to crucial intelligence information provided by the Israeli Mossad. The Mossad gave Germany, France and Belgium crucial intelligence information about the attack, which led to arrests of a cell headed by an Iranian diplomat.

Any hardening of relations with France could have wider implications for Iran. France has been one of the strongest advocates of salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in May.