Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:29, 28 August 2018 Tuesday
Africa
17:23, 28 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam
Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam

Egyptian FM calls on Addis Ababa to reach mutually acceptable agreement on Grand Renaissance Dam

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt on Tuesday urged Ethiopia to come to an agreement on its Grand Renaissance Dam in a way that guarantees both Ethiopia’s development needs and Egypt’s water security.

According to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri made the appeal at a Tuesday meeting in Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Also attended by Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Tuesday’s meeting was held to discuss preparations for an upcoming summit between the Ethiopian PM and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of a China-Africa Cooperation Forum to be held in Beijing on Sept. 1.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Egyptian side stressed the importance of reaching agreement on the Grand Renaissance Dam in a way that guarantees Ethiopia’s development needs and preserves Egypt’s water security.

The meeting also tackled recent developments in the Horn of Africa and efforts to improve regional security, especially given that Egypt will assume the African Union’s rotating presidency early next year.

In 2011, the Ethiopian government began construction of the dam on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River, near the border with Sudan.

In the seven years since, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have held several rounds of talks to discuss the dam’s anticipated impact on Nile water resources.

Addis Ababa says electricity generated by the dam, which was originally slated for completion this year, will help eradicate poverty and help the country develop.

Egypt, for its part, fears the dam could adversely affect its historical share of Nile water.

 



Related Egypt Ethiopia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul

From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The US never ending war in Afghanistan
The US never ending war in Afghanistan

Why Long Wars No Longer Generate a Backlash at Home
US Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks
US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans

Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands

Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday
Gaza's pedestrian crossing to open on Sunday

Palestinian authorities had announced the crossing would remain closed till end of Eid holiday
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

Two-time presidential nominee from Arizona dies of brain cancer year after dire prognosis
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten
Venezuelans reach Peru as border restrictions tighten

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's spiraling economic and political crisis rushed towards the Peruvian border after last week's announcement from Lima that they had one week to enter before a passport would be required.
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in
More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day in Brazil

In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country, according to updated figures from the public security ministry.

News

Ethiopia: PM blames contractor for delay in dam
Ethiopia PM blames contractor for delay in dam

Turkey's 34,000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid
Turkey's 34 000 sheep donation adds joy to Ethiopia Eid

Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant
Ethiopia launches 50 MW waste energy plant

Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border
Sudan Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border

Ethiopian opposition activist returns home
Ethiopian opposition activist returns home

Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus
Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus

Egypt to channel $15.4 bln for Sinai development
Egypt to channel 15 4 bln for Sinai development

Egypt: 5 militants killed in shootout
Egypt 5 militants killed in shootout

4 militants killed in Egypt’s Sinai
4 militants killed in Egypt s Sinai

Egyptian accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
Egyptian accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus

Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 