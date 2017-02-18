09:09, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 29

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to attend 4th Reform Action Group, set to hold news conference.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce foreign trade statistics for July and economic confidence index for August.

ANKARA - Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release number of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens data for July.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - President Ilham Aliyev to receive Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim. Yildirim also due to meet his counterpart Oktay Asadov and Prime Minister Novruz Memmedov.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following Egypt-brokered talks on inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

RAMALLAH - Bosnian President Bakir Izetbegovic to pay official visit to Ramallah

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Saudi-led coalition responds to UN allegations of war crimes committed in Yemen.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties continue to discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iranian leadership continues to deal with political implications of country’s difficult economic situation.

TEHRAN - Iran, US continue to trade barbs over 2015 nuclear agreement.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania gears up to hold parliamentary and municipality polls on Sept. 1.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Germany to return human remains of Namibian genocide victims killed by German colonial troops in early 20th century.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir.

MOSCOW - Briefing by Defense Ministry on Syrian refugees' return to country.

CHEBARKUL - Active phase of SCO military trainings with participation of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, India and Pakistan.