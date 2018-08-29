US defends access to oil through strait of Hormuz

World Bulletin / News Desk
With shipping lanes just 3 kilometers wide in either direction, the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf is one of the world’s most narrow sea lanes. It’s also one of the most important, as one-third of all crude oil traded by sea passes through it every day.
“The world should know that America is committed to keeping sea lanes open, to keep transit of oil available for the entire world,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in July, following threats from the Iranian regime to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Navy Captain Bill Urban said American sailors, partners and regional allies together “stand ready to ensure the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce wherever international law allows.”
Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all ship crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, where it travels to the Arabian Sea then makes its way to ports around the world. Qatar also ships a significant amount of liquefied natural gas through the strait.
Although Iran and Oman share territorial rights of the waters on their coastlines, according to the 1982 United Nations Law of the Sea Convention, Hormuz is an “international strait” (all ships enjoy the right of safe passage) because it is the only means to reach the open sea from the Persian Gulf.
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.