17:43, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
10:23, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

Muslim Bosniak leader visits Jordanian capital
Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz meets Bakir Izetbegovic, Bosniak member of tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz met Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in capital Amman Tuesday.

According to the Jordanian official news agency, Petra, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, efforts to achieve regional peace and the fight against terrorism.

"Jordan looks forward to activating and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and promoting them in various fields," Petra quoted al-Razzaz as saying.

He also pointed out that there were multiple opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially economic, trade and tourism.

Al-Razzaz went on to affirm "the importance of coordinating in international positions to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and the Balkans".

Izetbegovic highlighted his country's "keenness to strengthen coordination and consultation, which may contribute to the expansion of areas of cooperation".

He also referred to the "pivotal role of Jordan and King Abdullah II, particularly, for his efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East".

This is the first visit of the Bosniak leader to Jordan. He is scheduled to meet King Abdullah II before heading to Ramallah on Wednesday where he will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



