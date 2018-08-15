Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
Economy
11:59, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 

Exports amount to around $14B with 11.6 percent annual hike, imports total nearly $20B with 6.7 percent decrease in July  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $5.98 billion deficit in July, marking a year-on-year fall of 32.6 percent, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday. 

Last month, the country's exports amounted to $14.07 billion with a 11.6 percent annual hike, while imports totaled $20.05 billion with a 6.7 percent decrease, compared with July 2017. 

"In July 2018, exports coverage [ratio to] imports was 70.2 percent while it was 58.7 percent in July 2017," TurkStat said.

The institute noted that from January to July this year, exports were $96.27 billion -- up 7 percent on a yearly basis -- and imports were some $143 billion with an annual hike of 10.2 percent. 

According to official figures, the seven-month trade balance showed a deficit of $46.75 billion, up 10.2 percent over the same period last year. 

TurkStat also reported that Turkey's exports to the European Union in July surged 14.7 percent, year-on-year, amounting to $6.8 billion. 

"The proportion of the EU countries was 48.7 percent in July 2018 while it was 47.4 percent in July 2017," the institute said.

Statistical authority noted that the main partner for exports was Germany with $1.29 billion last month -- followed by the United Kingdom with around $1 billion, the U.S. with $850 million and Italy with $750 million.

"In July 2018, the top country for Turkey’s imports was China with $1.97 billion," it said. "The country was followed by Russia with $1.88 billion, Germany with $1.69 billion and the U.S. with $1.12 billion."

Official data showed that the ratio of manufacturing industries products in total exports was 94.9 percent in July, amounting to $13.36 billion.

"The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries was 2.8 percent," TurkStat said. "The ratio of medium-high technology products in manufacturing industries’ products was 37.1 percent."

The institute said the ratio of manufacturing industries’ products in total imports was 78 percent last month, noting that the intermediate goods claimed the top spot with 75.8 percent in Turkey's overall imports.

In 2014, Turkey's exports hit an all-time high of $157.6 billion while the figure was nearly $157 billion last year.

Over the past five years, the highest export-to-import ratio was recorded in 2016 with 71.8 percent, while the country's foreign trade deficit has fallen from $99.8 billion in 2013 to $76.8 billion in 2017.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Moody's fined 16 25M for credit rating failures
Moody's fined $16.25M for credit rating failures

Securities and Exchange Commission in US charges Moody's for internal control failures and rating symbol deficiencies
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July

More than 21.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in first 7 months of 2018, according to Tourism Ministry  
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 

Exports amount to around $14B with 11.6 percent annual hike, imports total nearly $20B with 6.7 percent decrease in July  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 0.59 pct at open with around 550-point drop from Tuesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat

BIST 100 index falls 0.01 percent from previous close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close

BIST 100 index rises 1.22 pct, climbing more than 1,000 points from previous close
Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'
'Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'

John Perkins, economist and author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man says.
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August

Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.8 pct capacity in August, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey Sectoral confidence slips in August
Turkey: Sectoral confidence slips in August

Service, construction and retail sector indices down month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.82 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.0820
France trims 2019 growth forecast
France trims 2019 growth forecast

On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent". 
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade

China's trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative has been a buzz-phrase in Kazakhstan ever since Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the overland trade and infrastructure vision during a 2013 visit to the capital Astana.
Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments

The greenback has been on the ascent in recent months as US borrowing costs have gone up and the economy improves but it stumbled after Trump's latest criticism of the central bank.
Turkish stocks rise over 1 6 pct at close
Turkish stocks rise over 1.6 pct at close

BIST 100 index surpasses 90,000 points before going into four-and-a-half-day break
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.28 pct, Turkish lira gains ground

News

'Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'
Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'

Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Foreign investors back Turkey's economy
Foreign investors back Turkey's economy

New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July

Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy
Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy

Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July

Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

EU for stable economic development in Turkey
EU for stable economic development in Turkey

Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 