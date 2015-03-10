Russia: Active phase of SCO’s anti-terror drills start

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 3,000 soldiers from 7 countries and more than 500 units of equipment participate in the exercises, which are held at the Chebarkul range in the Chelyabinsk region that divides Russia into European and Asian parts.
For the first time ever, Indian and Pakistani militaries stand together against a hypothetical aggressor at the drill.
Also, for the first time, pilots from China, Kazakhstan and Russia are working in joint groups as part of the exercises.
The exercises involve tanks, artillery units as well as air forces of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, India and Pakistan.
