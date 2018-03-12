Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
13:51, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Israeli soldier has ‘no regret’ for killing Palestinian
Israeli soldier has ‘no regret’ for killing Palestinian

Azaria shot Palestinian in the head after alleged attack although he was injured and unarmed

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former Israeli soldier who shot dead an injured Palestinian said that he has “no regret” for his action. 

“I know what I have done was right, and I go with it all the way with my head up,” Elor Azaria said in an interview with Israel Hayoum newspaper, excerpts of which were released on Wednesday. 

"I do not regret it,” he said “and if time goes back to that moment in Hebron. I will do exactly what I did, because it was the right thing to do.” 

Azaria shot a Palestinian in the head after an alleged attack in the West Bank city of Hebron in 2016 despite the fact that he was injured and unarmed. 

The soldier was caught on camera while shooting dead the Palestinian by an activist with Israeli rights group B’Tselem. 
Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of killing the Palestinian man. 

But in September 2017, his jail sentence was reduced by Israeli Army Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eizenkot to only 14 months behind bars. 

Azaria accused the army of being responsible for his imprisonment, citing statements by former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot in which they called for his conviction. 

"If they kept their mouths closed, nothing would have happened,” he said, “and what happened was injustice”. 



Related Israel soldier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul

From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The US never ending war in Afghanistan
The US never ending war in Afghanistan

Why Long Wars No Longer Generate a Backlash at Home
US Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks
US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans

Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands

Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.

News

Russia to withdraw troops from Moldova
Russia to withdraw troops from Moldova

Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border
4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border

27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Israel razes home of alleged Palestinian stabber
Israel razes home of alleged Palestinian stabber

Israeli army arrests 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli gov’t asked to ‘justify’ Aqsa Jewish prayer ban
Israeli gov t asked to justify Aqsa Jewish prayer ban

Israel’s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas
Israel s Lieberman dismisses talk of truce with Hamas

Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'
Israeli army concludes war-games along 'northern front'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 