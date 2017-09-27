Today in History August 29

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1526
|Ottoman Suleiman the Magnificent crushes a Hungarian army under Lewis II at the Battle of Mohacs.
|1533
|In Peru, the Inca chief Atahualpa is executed by orders of Francisco Pizarro, although the chief had already paid his ransom.
|1776
|General George Washington retreats during the night from Long Island to New York City.
|1793
|Slavery is abolished in Santo Domingo.
|1862
|Union General John Pope's army is defeated by a smaller Confederate force at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
|1882
|Australia defeats England in cricket for the first time. The following day a obituary appears in the Sporting Times addressed to the British team.
|1942
|The American Red Cross announces that Japan has refused to allow safe conduct for the passage of ships with supplies for American prisoners of war.
|1945
|U.S. airborne troops are landed in transport planes at Atsugi airfield, southwest of Tokyo, beginning the occupation of Japan.
|1949
|USSR explodes its first atomic bomb, "First Lightning."
|1950
|International Olympic Committee votes to allow West Germany and Japan to compete in 1952 games.
|1952
|In the largest bombing raid of the Korean War, 1,403 planes of the Far East Air Force bomb Pyongyang, North Korea.
|1957
|US Congress passes Civil Rights Act of 1957 after Strom Thurmond (Sen-D-SC) ends 24-hour filibuster, the longest in Senate history, against the bill.
|1960
|US U-2 spy plane spots SAM (surface-to-air) missile launch pads in Cuba.
|1964
|Mickey Mantle ties Babe Ruth's career strikeout record (1,330).
|1965
|Astronauts L. Gordon Cooper Jr. and Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr complete 120 Earth orbits in Gemini 5, marking the first time the US set an international duration record for a manned space mission.
|1966
|The Beatles give their last public concert (Candlestick Park, San Francisco).
|1968
|Democrats nominate Hubert H Humphrey for president at their Chicago convention.
|1977
|Lou Brock (St Louis Cardinals) breaks Ty Cobb's 49-year-old career stolen bases record at 893.
|1986
|Morocco's King Hassan II signs unity treaty with Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, strengthening political and economic ties and creating a mutual defense pact.
|1991
|USSR's parliament suspends Communist Party activities in the wake of a failed coup.
|1992
|Thousands of Germans demonstrate against a wave of racist attacks aimed at immigrants.
|1995
|NATO launches Operation Deliberate Force against Bosnian Serb forces.
|2003
|A terrorist bomb kills Ayatollah Sayed Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim, the Shia Muslim leader in Iraq, and nearly 100 worshipers as they leave a mosque in Najaf where the ayatollah had called for Iraqi unity.
|2005
|Rains from Hurricane Katrina cause a levee breech at the Industrial Canal in New Orleans, causing severe flooding.
|2012
|The Egyptian Army's Operation Eagle results in the deaths of 11 suspected terrorists and the arrest of another 23.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
