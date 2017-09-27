Worldbulletin News

Today's News
17:42, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
History
14:00, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

Today in History August 29
Today in History August 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1526   Ottoman Suleiman the Magnificent crushes a Hungarian army under Lewis II at the Battle of Mohacs.
1533   In Peru, the Inca chief Atahualpa is executed by orders of Francisco Pizarro, although the chief had already paid his ransom.
1776   General George Washington retreats during the night from Long Island to New York City.
1793   Slavery is abolished in Santo Domingo.
1862   Union General John Pope's army is defeated by a smaller Confederate force at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
1882   Australia defeats England in cricket for the first time. The following day a obituary appears in the Sporting Times addressed to the British team.
1942   The American Red Cross announces that Japan has refused to allow safe conduct for the passage of ships with supplies for American prisoners of war.
1945   U.S. airborne troops are landed in transport planes at Atsugi airfield, southwest of Tokyo, beginning the occupation of Japan.
1949   USSR explodes its first atomic bomb, "First Lightning."
1950   International Olympic Committee votes to allow West Germany and Japan to compete in 1952 games.
1952   In the largest bombing raid of the Korean War, 1,403 planes of the Far East Air Force bomb Pyongyang, North Korea.
1957   US Congress passes Civil Rights Act of 1957 after Strom Thurmond (Sen-D-SC) ends 24-hour filibuster, the longest in Senate history, against the bill.
1960   US U-2 spy plane spots SAM (surface-to-air) missile launch pads in Cuba.
1964   Mickey Mantle ties Babe Ruth's career strikeout record (1,330).
1965   Astronauts L. Gordon Cooper Jr. and Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr complete 120 Earth orbits in Gemini 5, marking the first time the US set an international duration record for a manned space mission.
1966   The Beatles give their last public concert (Candlestick Park, San Francisco).
1968   Democrats nominate Hubert H Humphrey for president at their Chicago convention.
1977   Lou Brock (St Louis Cardinals) breaks Ty Cobb's 49-year-old career stolen bases record at 893.
1986   Morocco's King Hassan II signs unity treaty with Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, strengthening political and economic ties and creating a mutual defense pact.
1991   USSR's parliament suspends Communist Party activities in the wake of a failed coup.
1992   Thousands of Germans demonstrate against a wave of racist attacks aimed at immigrants.
1995   NATO launches Operation Deliberate Force against Bosnian Serb forces.
2003   A terrorist bomb kills Ayatollah Sayed Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim, the Shia Muslim leader in Iraq, and nearly 100 worshipers as they leave a mosque in Najaf where the ayatollah had called for Iraqi unity.
2005   Rains from Hurricane Katrina cause a levee breech at the Industrial Canal in New Orleans, causing severe flooding.
2012   The Egyptian Army's Operation Eagle results in the deaths of 11 suspected terrorists and the arrest of another 23.


